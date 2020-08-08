Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports LaSalle Street Closed for Water Main Leak Repair

August 8, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – On Saturday, August 8th, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department closed a section of LaSalle Street from Avalon Street to Charlemagne Boulevard for water main leak repair.

Motorists will be redirected to Avalon and Charlemagne during the work.

Road Closure

The water main work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 12:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com


Sections

News

Topics

Comments

