APSU Track and Field coach Valerie Brown picked to mentor at USTFCCCA program

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field head coach Valerie Brown has been chosen as a mentor for the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Female Coaching Mentorship Program, which begins its third year this fall.

The program is designed to increase the representation, depth of knowledge and advancement of female coaches in the field of cross country and track & field coaching at every level, as well as create accessibility within the industry.

It aims to support climate change as well as depth of female coaching experience through pairing individuals up with 1:1 year-round mentorship with a senior coach and adhering to set guidelines for successful consultations with esteemed leaders of the sport from a variety of backgrounds.

The program has grown exponentially over the years, with more than 100 mentors and mentees paired together this year. It also takes into account the needs of the mentee, and pairs them with a mentor who can aid in training help, culture building, work/life balance and other issues.

In addition to Brown’s work as a mentor, assistant coach Sarah-Emily Woodward is among the mentees in the program.

“I think it’s important to empower women in this profession,” Brown said. “We are under-represented when it comes to women coaches. The objective is to empower them and make sure they’re receiving the same opportunities as our male colleagues.

“It’s encouraging to see how the program has grown. It’s informational and it shows women are leading and helping other women lead. It’s important to guide those walking in our footsteps.”

