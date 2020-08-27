Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Labor Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Labor Day federal holiday, Monday, September 7th, 2020 Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will be closed.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

The COVID Clinic and Triage Line will remain open on the holiday.

September 4th, Fort Campbell DONSA

On Friday, September 4th, the Department of Behavioral Health, Women’s Health as well as the Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault Medical Home, Byrd Family Medical Home, Gold Medical Home, LaPointe Medical Home, Screaming Eagle Medical Home and Young Eagle Medical Home will be open and operate normal hours.

All Soldier Health Services are consolidated to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home.

Pharmacy services

Byrd Medical Home Pharmacy, LaPointe Medical Home Pharmacy and Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacy will be open normal operating hours on the DONSA, September 4th. The Town Center Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm.

The Town Center Pharmacy will be open regular hours, Saturday, September 5th.

September 7th, Federal Holiday for Labor Day

BACH Patient and Soldier-Centered Medical Homes, specialty services and pharmacies are closed on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed September 7th in observance of Labor Day. BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7. The COVID Clinic and Triage Line will remain open.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Services

As always beneficiaries with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 Coronavirus infected person may call the hospital’s COVID-Triage line at 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2, seven days a week to from 7:00am to 5:00pm, Monday–Friday and 7:00am to 3:30pm, Saturday and Sunday.

After hours, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support these phone lines can assist beneficiaries with their non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.

Patients may book or cancel appointments and securely access their health record information through www.tricareonline.com 24/7. With TRICARE® Online Patient Portal patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab and test results, email your care team through secure messaging, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

You may also cancel an appointment after hours by calling 270.798.VOID (8643).

