President Donald Trump’s Growing List of Foreign Policy Successes

Washington, D.C. – “It’s long past time for President Donald Trump’s detractors to admit he has had quite a string of successes when it comes to foreign policy,” Martha Boneta writes in Townhall.



“Trump was elected on high-profile domestic issues–cutting taxes, closing the borders, and deregulation. He has addressed all of these. But he also has been perhaps the most consequential president in our lifetimes with regard to foreign policy.”

“President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon for Jon Ponder, a convicted bank robber from Nevada who started a post-prison program known as Hope for Prisoners, to help people re-enter society,” Caitlin McFall writes. “I will continue to give all Americans, including former inmates, the best chance to build a new life and achieve their own American dream,” President Trump said. Read more in Fox News.



Watch: President Donald Trump signs full pardon for Jon Ponder

“Seattle Police said demonstrations are turning into direct attacks on police. One spokesperson called it ‘attempted murder’ when rioters tried to trap officers inside the East Precinct Monday night before setting fires. New SPD surveillance video from the East Precinct shows rioters setting fires around the precinct, after trying to cement the door shut, while officers are inside,” Tammy Mutasa reports for KOMO News.

The White House announced today that “federal agencies and their private sector partners are committing more than $1 billion over the next five years to establish 12 new research institutes focused on artificial intelligence and quantum information sciences,” Jared Council writes. “It is absolutely imperative the United States continues to lead the world in AI and quantum,” U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios said. Read more in The Wall Street Journal.

