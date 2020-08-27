Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


FBI ask public’s help to Identify Unknown Female

August 27, 2020
 

Federal Bureau of Investigation - FBINashville, TN – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown female who impersonated an account holder at an area bank in Middle Tennessee. Between August 5th and August 7th, the unknown female used the account holder’s stolen identification to cash stolen checks from another bank to receive cash.

The female suspect may be wearing a wig and was seen operating a silver Dodge SUV and a blue Hyundai sedan during multiple drive thru transactions.

The FBI is trying to identify the female in these photos.

The stolen identification and stolen checks were obtained in separate forced entry auto burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901.747.4300 or the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615.232.7500. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov

Comments

