Two Students from Fort Campbell receive Lendlease 2020 BlueStar Scholarships

Nashville, TN – Lendlease today announced the graduating high school seniors and college students who each received up to $5,000 to further their education through its BlueStar Scholarship Program.

Launched in 2012, the Lendlease BlueStar Scholarship Program, sponsored by Lendlease (US) Community Fund, has committed more than $968,000 to the sons and daughters of military service members who live in Lendlease’s military housing communities throughout the United States, including $135,000 awarded this year.

“Students across the country face hurdles on the pathway to higher education, and COVID-19 has only compounded challenges,” said Phillip Carpenter, Chairman of the Board for Lendlease (US) Community Fund.

“Despite uncertainty, this year’s recipients excelled academically and remained steadfast in their commitment to community service. We’re proud to award these upstanding students this year’s scholarships and are confident they will continue to do great things for their local communities, our nation and the world,” Carpenter stated.

This year’s recipients include:

19 previous BlueStar Scholarships recipients

Angel Manalang and Hayley Davee, Campbell Crossing

Renaecia Mae Deleon Guerrero and Viviana Robinson, Knox Hills

James Pyle, North Haven Communities

Irene Salgado, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes

Abigail Paquin, Atlantic Marine Corps Communities

Lauren Ressetar, Island Palm Communities

“I am so grateful to have been chosen for a second year to receive this scholarship,” said Rebecca Ray, student at Pennsylvania State University. “It means the world to me and has once again lightened my financial burden—allowing me to focus more on my education and classes, achieve the highest level of success, and have a strong educational foundation for my future career.”

Since its inception in 2012, Lendlease has proudly supported 18 college graduates, who received the BlueStar scholarship each year of their college career. For more information visit www.lendlease.com/communityfund.

About the Lendlease Community Fund

Lendlease (US) Community Fund is a nonprofit organization that focuses its efforts on supporting the Military men and women who live in our homes and neighborhoods and the communities where Lendlease employees work and live. We support growth and development by funding projects that address community challenges in the areas of housing, education, health, economic development, and environmental sustainability and create or support programming that improves the quality of life for military families who sacrifice so much for us.

For more information visit www.lendlease.com

About Lendlease

Lendlease is a leading international property and infrastructure group with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our vision is to create the best places; places that inspire and enrich the lives of people around the world.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Lendlease has approximately 13,000 employees internationally.

Our core capabilities are reflected in our operating segments of Development, Construction and Investments. The combination of these three segments provides us with a sustainable competitive advantage and allows us to provide innovative integrated solutions for our customers.

In the US, Lendlease’s Communities business is the nation’s leader in public/private community development. With a focus on creating sustainable value, Lendlease creates communities that regenerate our environment, enrich people’s lives and foster economic growth. Lendlease has worked extensively with the Department of Defense through the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI), a program that provides for the transfer of military housing assets to private sector companies. With over 40,000 residential units, 192 apartments and more than 12,000 hotel rooms in its portfolio, Lendlease will finance, develop, build, renovate and operate these sites for at least 50 years. www.lendlease.com

