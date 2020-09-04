Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: September 4th, 2020

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

The FDA’s COVID-19-related consumer updates are now available in at least five languages.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 240 tests under EUAs; these include 193 molecular tests, 43 antibody tests, and 4 antigen tests.

