APSU Football’s CJ Evans Jr. earns STATS Perform FCS honor
Chicago, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football freshman running back CJ Evans Jr.’s two-touchdown performance at No. 13 Cincinnati earned him recognition as the STATS Perform Co-FCS Player of the Week, Sunday.
Evans Jr., of Mobile, Alabama, had two fourth-quarter scores in Cincinnati.
The first was a one-yard dash to score the Govs first touchdown of the day, completing a 10-play drive.
His second was a monster 64-yard dash that saw him elude a handful of Bearcats defenders.
Along with his two touchdowns, Evans Jr. amassed a team-best 88 rushing yards on 12 carries. He added seven receiving yards on three receptions and tacked on another 46 yards in kick returns. All told, he finished the day with 141 all-purpose yards.
