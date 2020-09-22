Ivanka Trump, AG William Barr announce over $100 million to fight human trafficking

Washington, D.C. – Last month, the U.S. Marshals Service led a two-week operation alongside Georgia state and local officers to rescue endangered missing children in Atlanta and Macon.



“Operation Not Forgotten” resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe locating of 13 other children, and the arrest of nine criminal associates. Investigators cleared 26 arrest warrants and filed additional charges for crimes related to sex trafficking, kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, and drugs and weapons possession.

THANK YOU to the U.S. Marshals and our law enforcement officers!

