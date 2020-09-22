|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Ivanka Trump, AG William Barr announce over $100 million to fight human trafficking
Washington, D.C. – Last month, the U.S. Marshals Service led a two-week operation alongside Georgia state and local officers to rescue endangered missing children in Atlanta and Macon.
Today, Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr are visiting Atlanta to highlight the Donald Trump Administration’s work to protect human trafficking survivors, prosecute human traffickers, and put an end to this evil industry once and for all.
Ms. Trump joined Attorney General Barr for a tour of the survivor care facility at the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy. The Center’s “Envision Project” delivers intensive case management and educational support, along with employment readiness and personal development programming for the victims of trafficking.
“The Trump Administration continues to fight tirelessly to end the scourge of human trafficking in our communities,” Ms. Trump said. “The leaders and community members we’re meeting with in Atlanta are on the front lines of this fight and are critical to our efforts to end this horrific crime.”
The Attorney General and Ms. Trump also stopped at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Atlanta to join a roundtable with law enforcement officers, service providers, and private-sector partners. During the discussion, Ms. Trump and Attorney General Barr announced additional funding of nearly $101 million from the Justice Department to hold human traffickers accountable and provide vital services to trafficking victims.
“The Department of Justice is relentless in its fight against the perpetrators of these heinous crimes,” Attorney General Barr said.
“Working with state and local law enforcement and community victim service providers, we will continue to bring these criminals to justice.”
THANK YOU to the U.S. Marshals and our law enforcement officers!
SectionsPolitics
TopicsAtlanta GA, Georgia, Human Sex Trafficking, Human Trafficking, Kidnapping, Macon GA, Missing Children, Operation Not Forgotten, Sex Offender Violation, u.s. attorney general, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service, Washington D.C., William Barr
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed