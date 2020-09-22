Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests former CMCSS coach Roger Williams

September 22, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a former contract coach with the Clarksville Montgomery County School System for administering a controlled substance to a student.

Investigators received an anonymous tip that the coach may be providing and injecting a student with an anabolic steroid as part of his strength and conditioning training.

After an extensive investigation, the findings were presented to the Grand Jury who issued a sealed indictment for his arrest.

Roger Williams

Roger Williams

Roger Williams, 52, was taken into custody on September 21st, 2020 and charged with anabolic steroids – prohibitive acts.

His bond was set at $5,000.

If anyone is aware of other possible victims or has information on this crime, please contact Investigator Angela Christian at 931.648.0611 ext 13407.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives