Austin Peay State University moves forward with plans for Limited Capacity, Social Distancing in Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – With the NCAA and Ohio Valley Conference agreeing to a November 25th, 2020 start date for men and women’s basketball, Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics is preparing itself and its fanbase for a Dunn Center experience unlike any from years past.

The November 25th date is, at this time, merely a starting point. A finalized schedule for home dates, including OVC games, for both men and women’s basketball, is still pending league approval as work is on-going to maximize playing dates for all league schools.

Austin Peay State University Athletics plans to allow fans at a reduced capacity in the Dunn Center, pending federal, state, and local guidance regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus.

That official capacity is still being finalized; however, APSU has determined there will not be lower-bowl seating for fans in the Dunn Center during the 2020-21 season.

The lower level of the Dunn Center will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff ONLY during the upcoming season.

APSU athletics will contact season-ticket holders directly to choose a new seating arrangement on the second level, with purchase priority based on Monocle Society giving. APSU Athletics has reserved sections for both the pep band and student seating, which will be off-limits for season-ticket purchases.

To ensure your place in the Monocle Society and the priority purchase opportunity it entails or for questions regarding social distancing procedures, contact the Austin Peay State University ticketing office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

