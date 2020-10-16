Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans Series History

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans rivalry is in its 19th year since the expansion Texans began play and the AFC South was formed in 2002. In 36 games, the Titans are 19-17 against the Texans, including an 11-7 mark at Nissan Stadium and an 8-10 record at NRG Stadium.

In the last four seasons, the Titans and Texans have split the annual series. The home team took each game from 2016 to 2018 before the road teams won in 2019.

In the 2019 regular season finale, the two eventual playoff teams met at NRG Stadium.

The Texans had already clinched the AFC South, while the Titans went into the day potentially needing a win to secure the wild card berth.

The Texans had defended their home turf a series-record seven consecutive times against the Titans, but the Titans came away with a 35-14 win.

The first Titans-Texans game of 2019 was played only 14 days earlier, with Houston escaping Nissan Stadium in Nashville with a 24-21 victory.

The Titans franchise has a rich and storied history with the city of Houston. Under late owner K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., the Titans existed as the Houston Oilers from 1960-96. In Houston, the Oilers won the first two American Football League Championships and made a total of 15 playoff appearances.

Ten players who spent a significant portion of their careers in a Houston Oilers uniform are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including former quarterback Warren Moon, outside linebacker Robert Brazile, defensive tackle Curley Culp and offensive lineman Bruce Matthews. The team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and in 1999 adopted the “Titans” moniker.

Current Titans Controlling Owner and Co-Chairman Amy Adams Strunk is a graduate of the University of Texas and resides in Waller, Texas.

Most Recent Matchups

2018 Week 2 • Sept. 15, 2018 • Texans 17 at TITANS 20

Ryan Succop kicks the game-winning 31-yard field goal with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Blaine Gabbert starts for Marcus Mariota (elbow injury) and completes an 18-yard touchdown to Taywan Taylor. The Titans’ other touchdown comes on a fake punt, when Kevin Byard passes to Dane Cruikshank for a 66-yard score. The Titans defense sacks Deshaun Watson four times, including two sacks by defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, and Adoree’ Jackson logs his first career interception.

2018 Week 12 • Nov. 26, 2018 • Titans 17 at TEXANS 34

The Texans overcome a 10-0 deficit by rushing for 281 yards and getting a pair of touchdown passes from Deshaun Watson to Demaryius Thomas. Texans tailback Lamar Miller rushes for 162 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown on the play following a failed Titans fourth-down attempt. Marcus Mariota completes 22 of 23 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns, compiling at the time the second-best single-game completion percentage (95.7) in NFL history.

2019 Week 15 • Dec. 15, 2019 • TEXANS 24 at Titans 21

The Titans erase a 14-0 deficit in the second half before the Texans retake the lead with 10 points in the fourth quarter. Deshaun Watson completes two touchdown passes to Kenny Stills in the second quarter. Whitney Mercilus intercepts a Ryan Tannehill pass to Anthony Firkser at Houston’s two-yard line and returns the ball 86 yards to help set up Houston’s first touchdown. A.J. Brown leads the Titans with eight receptions for 114 yards, including a touchdown. The Titans intercept two passes deep in their own territory, including an interception by Jayon Brown in the end zone.

2019 Week 17 • Dec. 29, 2019 • TITANS 35 at Texans 14

The Titans earn a playoff berth with their first win at Houston since the 2011 finale. Derrick Henry rushes for 211 yards and three scores, securing the NFL’s season rushing title on a 53-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Ryan Tannehill passes for 198 and two scores, while A.J. Brown hauls in four passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. AJ McCarron starts at quarterback for the Texans, as Deshaun Watson and several other starters rest with a playoff spot secured.

