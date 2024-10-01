Artsville Fest 2024 Kicks Off with Electrifying Opening Night at The Emerald on October 1st

Clarksville, TN – Get ready to experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and entertainment as Artsville Fest 2024 kicks off with its highly anticipated Artsville Live event on October 1st at The Emerald.

This vibrant night marks the grand opening of the week-long festival that will transform the city into a celebration of local talent, art, music, and culture.

Artsville Live promises to deliver an electric atmosphere where live performances meet visual artistry. The event will feature some of our local and most talented musicians, performers, and designers, setting the tone for the exciting lineup of activities that Artsville Fest has to offer throughout the week.

What to Expect at Artville Fest

Live Performances: A thrilling showcase of local musicians and performers, blending genres to create an eclectic musical experience.

Visual Arts: Spectacular live art demonstrations, including muralists and painters working in real-time to create masterpieces throughout the evening.

Interactive Installations: Get involved in immersive art installations that invite attendees to contribute to the creative process.

Artisan Market: The Emerald's space will also feature a curated selection of artisan vendors, offering unique crafts, jewelry, and handmade items to explore and purchase.

Food and Drinks: Enjoy a variety of food trucks and specialty cocktails from The Emerald's bar, crafted to complement the creative energy of the night.

“We’re beyond excited to open this year’s festival with Artsville Live, bringing together artists and performers from across the region to showcase their work in an environment that thrives on creativity and community,” Maria Haycraft, Artsville Fest Director. “The Emerald is the perfect venue to capture the energy and magic of Artsville Fest, and we can’t wait to see everyone come out and celebrate with us.”

Artsville Live at The Emerald kicks off on October 1st at 5:00pm. Tickets are available now at www.artsvillefest.com/pages/buy-tickets, with special VIP packages offering exclusive access to early seating and a plated meal.

Don’t miss the opening night of Artsville Fest 2024 – a celebration of the best local art, music, and culture!

For more information about Artsville Fest and a full schedule of events, visit www.artsvillefest.com/ or follow us on social media at www.facebook.com/ArtsvilleFestival or https://www.instagram.com/artsvillefest/

About Artsville Fest

Artsville Fest is an annual celebration of the local arts community, featuring live performances, visual art exhibitions, artisan markets, and interactive experiences. The festival runs from October 1st-5th, 2024, with events taking place across key locations in the city.

Artsville Fest is dedicated to supporting and showcasing local talent while bringing art and culture to the forefront of the community.