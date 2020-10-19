TWRA continues Pink Patch, Special Hat Sales to benefit Casting for Recovery

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is continuing its sales effort for a pink patch and hat featuring the patch during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All proceeds from the sales go to Casting for Recovery, a nonprofit organization that exists to take women affected by breast cancer fly fishing,

The cost for the patch is $10.00 and $20.00 for the hat. Thanks to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, these items have been donated for purchase so 100 percent of the purchase price will go to Casting for Recovery.

The items may be purchased online at shop.gooutdoorstennessee.com.

Casting for Recovery (www./castingforrecovery.org) provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer, at no cost to the participants.

The retreats offer opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life, and experience healing connections with other women and nature.

The retreats are open to women with breast cancer of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics