Austin Peay State University design professor tapped for national art campaign ahead of presidential election

Clarksville, TN – An Austin Peay State University (APSU) art and design professor recently was picked to contribute artwork in support of a national presidential campaign.

Biden x Design, a collaboration of artists and designers from across the country, asked APSU Art + Design Professor David Jon Walker to contribute a piece to the campaign.

He joins such nationally known designers and artists as Paula Scher and Debbie Millman in the campaign.

The program is led by Christopher Simmons of MINE(SF) and founder of San Francisco Design Week and Josh Wiggins, the lead designer of both Barack Obama presidential campaigns, Walker said.

They sought Walker’s contribution based on his work at www.instagram.com/davidjonwalker/, and asked him to produce a piece similar to these explorative hand-lettered typographic works.

“They chose to debut my artwork on the date of the final presidential debate held at Belmont University this month, which made it quite special to me,” Walker said. “Being part of a national initiative in the company of well-known, established artists with the visibility of the platform has been one of the most rewarding parts of my lettering journey.”

Walker has been lettering only since April.

“The cathartic practice of drawing letters has been a welcome distraction from the hijinks and antics of 2020,” he said. “I look forward to additional opportunities to show and exhibit my works but more importantly to grow as a letterer.”

You can learn more about Walker’s contribution to Biden x Design and see a short bio at www.bidenby.design/david-jon-walker.

For more about the collaboration, visit www.bidenby.design.

To learn more about Austin Peay State University’s Department of Art + Design, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design.

