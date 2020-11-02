Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held November 5th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

With 10+ venues, bars and businesses participating each month, the First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The February Art Walk will be held November 5th, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley.

The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Roxy Regional Theatre – (100 Franklin Street)

Peg Harvill Gallery

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

The Roxy Regional Theatre’s Peg Harvill Gallery is proud to feature the art of local artist Peggy Bonnington for the month of November 2020.

Peggy Bonnington gravitates toward the unfettered creativity of unconsciously wandering lines, an intuitive stroke of color and impulsive shading. She taught special education with Fort Campbell Schools, retiring in 2008. Peggy is an active member of the DAC (Downtown Artists’ Co-op).

From the artist: “Drawing and painting has been a passion since childhood. A preference for the unique has led me in experimentation with a focus on having fun and pleasing myself in a style often described as whimsical. I like ‘playing’ with line and color as well as different textures and media. My journey as an artist has continued to unfold, with latest interests including book arts and ceramic mosaic pieces.”

Gallery Hours: 5:00pm–6:30pm

For tickets to and information about our current Planters Bank Presents…Film Series, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

DBO Gallery (106 N. Second Street)

Artist Information

Paintings Exhibition to bring Awareness to the Youth Homelessness Crisis

A collection of 12 arresting paintings by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun will go on display at DBO Gallery in Clarksville, TN next month, to bring awareness to the homeless youth pandemic currently happening on an international scale.

#Homeless Youth Series comprises striking black and white portraits and vignettes that were inspired by Aka-Bashorun’s own encounters, and by photographs by artists like Lee Jeffries. Each painting (composed with acrylic and graphite) is accompanied by a poem written either by adults who were forced to live on the streets at an early age, or by Aka-Bashorun himself, and which further sheds light on the paralyzing loneliness and damaging isolation experienced by homeless youth. T-shirts, calendars and prints will be available for purchase as part of the exhibition, with proceeds going to Oasis Center, a local non-profit working to decrease the pandemic.

The current statistics for youth homelessness are staggering: in the United States alone, recent figures place at 1.3 million the number of children and youth experiencing homelessness. Young people aged 12-17, in particular, are more at risk of homelessness than adults, with social and demographic factors as varied as race and sexual identity. Horrifyingly, over 60% of homeless youth suffer from various forms of abuse, an experience which will drastically impact the rest of

their life.

Under Aka-Bashorun’s brushstrokes, these statistics become direct depictions of what homelessness looks like in real life. At Nine (48 x 36in), one of the most arresting paintings in the exhibition, was directly inspired by a young girl the artist met in Mexico. Painted in a begging position, with her hands in her lap, the child looks even younger and vulnerable for the way she is looking up at the viewer.

Aka-Bashorun himself wrote the accompanying poem, here shown directly on the painting. Starting with “I met you when you were nine”, it details the harrowing

events and living conditions the little girl has already faced in her young life. Previously exhibited in the DAC’s Annual Regional Juried Art exhibition in Clarksville, TN in 2017, At Nine won the ‘Best Work’ award.

As well as highlighting details, Aka-Bashorun’s choice of monochromatic colors further emphasizes the various issues surrounding youth homelessness. The black and white colors mirror the way public perception still fails to understand the complexity of the crisis — for instance with the widespread stereotypes of homeless people as drug addicts and runaway menaces. Similarly, the softer nuances of the graphite reflect some of the factors leading to homelessness, like mental illness and neglect, and which Aka-Bashorun describes as “the gray

areas we never see”.

As well as portraits, Aka-Bashorun’s ability to impact his audience through the depiction of a simple detail — in this case, a pair of hands — is evident in Invisible. By playing with the roughness of plywood as the support material, and the way the paint catches on its surface, Aka-Bashorun focuses on the subject’s rough skin and broken fingernails. The author of the poem for Invisible describes being ignored by passers-by; the last line simply reads “You need to look at me because it’s love that I need”.

Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun commented on the exhibition: “I think artists are here to change the world. Art, for me, is more than creating aesthetic images; it’s about solving the problems of today. I am very proud to be working with a local homeless nonprofit for this exhibition, and I hope it will significantly contribute to bringing awareness to the youth homelessness crisis.”

#Homeless Youth Series is a travelling exhibition that has previously been shown in the UK as well as the US.

Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun was born in Lagos, Nigeria in 1987 and raised in Edmond, OK. He graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 2010 with a BA in Studio Art and Family Psychology. Aka-Bashorun’s paintings have garnered several awards, including ‘Best Work’ at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee, OK in 2011. Some of his previous bodies of work have focused on abstract and cityscape views, as well as contemporary portraiture.

He runs the DBO Gallery at two sites in Nashville and Clarksville, TN and frequently partners with nonprofit organizations supporting people in need. Aka-Bashorun lives and works in Clarksville, TN.

The Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Artist Information

Anne Goetz: Pray to Love

November 3rd–January 17th | Orgain, Crough & Bruner Galleries

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsors B&V Inc.

What began as a trip to Annecy, France–where her aunt was a nun–has grown into a traveling exhibition of inspired works for painter Anne Goetze. Pray to Love includes a dozen pieces with captions written by nuns and a film by Nathan Collie. Goetze says of her story, “Through their lives they have shown me, and the world, where true freedom really exists… it lies deep in the soul. Freedom comes from within.”

Artist Anne Goetz will be in attendance during the First Thursday Art Walk.

Capturing Character: The Portraits of Chantel Barber

November 3rd–December 31st | Harvill Gallery

Though artist Chantel Barber paints in a small scale, no larger than 8 x 10, her portraits are full of emotion. Her award-winning paintings are in private and public collections throughout the globe. Chantel resides in Bartlett, Tennessee where she creates and teaches private workshops in her studio as well as workshops throughout the United States and Canada.

Stitched Traditions: Quilts from the Collection

Through December 31st | Jostens Gallery

Stitched Traditions includes quilts from the Museum collection dating back to 1830. These quilts range from traditional to crazy styles, each telling a story of their own. Sponsored by Clarksville Dental Center.

Those Who Serve: Celebrating Women in the Military

Through December 31st | Lobby Gallery

In continuation of our 2020 Celebration of Women, we’re highlighting the stories of ten local women currently serving in the Fort Campbell community, including a combat medic specialist, musician, intel analyst and more. This exhibit also features artifacts from the Museum collection.

Tools of the Trade

Through January 7th | Memory Lane

Displayed in Memory Lane on the Museum’s lower level, this exhibit features farm tools from days past. Come see tools from the Museum's permanent collection that would have been used on working farms both big and small.

Howard: Surroundings

Through November 22nd | Kimbrough Gallery

Texas artist J. Howard utilizes hyper-realism to present images through organic soft pastel drawings on canvas. Howard’s drawings go beyond the natural depth of field that creates a photographic quality. The exhibition features 30 works.

Artist J. Howard will be in attendance during the First Thursday Art Walk.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud host local artist Nadia Amro, during the November 2020 First Thursday Art Walk.

I am Nadia Amro, and I am honored to be the featured artist at the esteemed Edward’s Steakhouse in Historic Downtown Clarksville for November’s First Thursday Artwalk. Although I was born in California, I am most definitely a local artist. Tennessee has had my heart and soul since 1996, and I love it here.

Yet this is not the side of me that you will meet this Thursday November 5th….at least not only this side…I would also like to introduce you to Moments in Time of my life…Not just photos on canvases, but stories of how they got there.

I have been so very blessed to have been able to travel the world and experience so much of life along the way. Like all roads, this one has been just as full of bumps as it has of smooth asphalt…just as straight and narrow as it has been ever-winding. Come take a journey with me. All my work is original photography presented on canvas. Each piece is personal and intimate, and wholly one-of-a-kind. I do not replicate, recreate, or reprint any of the Moments that I share.

Come and let me show you more than just a canvas…let me also tell you a story. Arguably the coolest part of the work comes in sharing the exact When, Where and Why of each carefully selected photo. Many are beautiful locales located right here in our own backyard. Others are from lands far away and things undreamt of.

Let me show you a moment in my life.

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials..

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

The DAC is an association of talented local artists and interested patrons dedicated to promoting the visual arts in the Clarksville/Montgomery County area. Our objectives are to sponsor art exhibitions of work by Co-op members and regional artists, to provide continuing support for the Co-op and its membership through the sale of art work, to encourage arts education with outreach programs and scholarship fundraisers, and to develop membership services which directly support the arts community.

Artist Information

The Downtown Artists Cooperative is pleased to announce the concurrence of two exhibits in the gallery at 96 Franklin Street: the Fundraising Silent Art Auction Exhibit in the Spires Gallery (November 5th–November 30th) and the Holiday Bazaar Exhibit (November 5th-December 19th).

About the Holiday Bazaar in the River Gallery This DAC’s annual tradition features affordable, small works of fine art and one-of-a-kind crafts, all made by our local talented artists.

Just in time for the Christmas season, the DAC Holiday Bazaar offers great gifts and fantastic deals on original works of art by our local artist members.

The Holiday Bazaar includes a diversity of amazing gifts: holiday- inspired cards, ornaments, handmade decorations, small works like beautiful jewelry, colorful oil/acrylic/watercolor paintings, original drawings, pastels & mixed media items, hand-painted silk scarves, diverse 3D artwork, spectacular photography prints, fabric art and much, much more.

About the Silent Art Auction Exhibit in the Spires Gallery

The DAC will organize a Silent Art Auction Exhibit – a fundraiser art exhibit in the Spires Gallery – which will span over the course of November 5th-30th, 2020 due to limited financial and human resources to operate at full capacity, like it was organized before the pandemic.

The help the DAC Members have provided so far through their donations of art for this fundraising exhibit, the organization efforts for this event and the contributions of our patrons are paramount in order to keep DAC’s brick and mortar gallery running at 96 Franklin Street and to continue supporting local artists Downtown Historic Clarksville TN.

Opening reception: November 5th, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Closing Reception: November 30th, 5:00[m-8:00pm

For more information visit: www.downtownartistsco-op.com/patrons

Downtown Artists COOP Gallery

Downtown Artists Cooperative, 96 Franklin Street, Clarksville TN 37040

DAC Hours of Operation, November 5th through December 19th, 2020

– Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm,

– each Saturday 11:00am-4:00pm,

– and by Appointment at 931.919.3770, through DM (Direct Message) on DAC’s social media accounts, by sending an email at *protected email* or through the CONTACT form on the DAC website.

Admission into the gallery facility is always free.

The DAC leadership recommends visiting www.downtownartistsco-op.com for the full list of guidelines regarding visitation during the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 or use the CONTACT form for requesting more information.

For the sake of our members’ health, the DAC requires its visitors to wear a mask or a face covering as per CDC recommendations while inside the DAC Gallery facility, and to observe Federal and local COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines regarding social distancing and hand sanitization.

For more information about our efforts and updates on ongoing art efforts, please refer to the DAC website, call during open business hours, visit our social media accounts or send us an email.

Art Link Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

Artist Information

ArtLink is featuring a macrame artist her name is Meagan Robertsons her brand is found on instagram. Just type in macrame.by.meagan and give her a follow and like. She will be hosting live macrame workshops at ArtLink Studio, too. The first one will be October 29th and the next will be November 17th

Here’s a link to receive your spot today. https://www.artlinkclarksville.com/?post_type=product

Come by the studio November 5th and support this hidden gem.

Kimo’s Hawaiian Grill (125 Franklin Street)

Aloha! Experience made-from-scratch authentic Hawaiian Dishes. Let us take you on a trip to the Islands on the waves of delicious authentic flavors. We will create the combos of flavor that will have you coming back for more

Artist Information

Kimo’s Hawaiian Grill is thrilled to support the First Thursday Art Walk in November, but will feature resident mural artist, Maria Charms Haycraft this month.

Hi, I’m Maria Haycraft. I’m a stencil artist and founder of ArtLink a creative arts studio/space non profit in Historic Downtown Clarksville. I’m passionate about offering our community a creative outlet. I began my art journey in Florida when I discovered stenciling. It grew from there I stenciled everything and eventually created a clothing line based around it called Sacer and Savive. www.sacerandsavive.com You can check the site or find me on social media.

Hi! I’m Mattie Lewellen I’m an artist born and raised here in Clarksville TN. My first experience with art was with my mother, who is an amazing artist, and it grew from there. I have been doing art in all mediums: acrylic, water color, gauche, etc. for as long as I can remember. When I was a senior in high school I came across ArtLink and have been with them ever since.

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host Jenny Lynn Anderson during the November 2020 First Thursday Art Walk.

Two of my greatest passions in life are photography and travel. Through my photography I seek to show people a world they will never see. A world with meaning and conceptualism, a story that you won’t get from just a photograph.

“Art is what we call the thing an artist does. It’s not the medium or the oil or the price or whether it hangs on a wall or you eat it. What matters, what makes it art, is that the person who made it overcame the resistance, ignored the voice of doubt, and made something worth making. Something risky. Something human. Art is not in the eye of the beholder. It’s in the soul of the artist.” said Seth Godi.

I am an artist, photographer, designer, painter and creator with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from The Art Institute of Atlanta and 20 years experience in creative industries. I enjoy creating one of a kind works and even I never know what I may create. Photography is the medium of choice for my creative expression and I use my photographs to create more than a literal moment in time. Using multiple photographs I create one of a kind images that should invoke emotion and experience that will not be forgotten.

Snacks and libations will be provided!

The following merchants proudly support the November ArtWalk but will not be featuring an artist:

Downtown Commons

Hudubam Booktraders

Hot Pita

Clarksville: Parks and Recreation

Rogate’s Boutique

The Framemaker

Couture Crush

Mildred and Mable’s

