APSU Baseball’s Red Team gets 11-1 win in Red-Black World Series

Clarksville, TN – Third baseman Ty DeLancey hit two home runs and finished with five RBI to pace the Red Team to an 11-1 victory against the Black Team in the opening-game of Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s Red-Black World Series, Thursday, at Raymond C. Hand Park.

DeLancey, who was 2-for-2 with five RBI and three runs scored, hit a three-run home run in the third, helping Red extend its lead to 6-0. He tacked on a two-run shot in the sixth to jump-start a decisive five-run sixth inning.

DeLancey also scored in the first inning after earning a walk and scoring on an outfield error.

Meanwhile, Red starter Hayden Josephson scattered six hits over his 4.1 innings to pick up the win after limiting Black to one run. Reliever Michael Sturek closed the door with 1.2 scoreless inning of relief, striking out three of the six batters he faced.

Center fielder Garrett Spain drove in Black’s lone run with a ground out in the fifth after the pitching change. However, Black would leave the bases loaded in the fifth despite four consecutive singles to start the frame.

Black starter Peyton Jula surrendered six runs (four earned) on four hits over three innings of work in the loss. Reliever Keegan Mills held Red to one run over his two-plus innings.

The three-game series continues with a 2:30pm, Friday contest. Raymond C. Hand Park is not open to the public during the Red-Black World Series.

Scoring Summary

Top 1: Red capitalized on a pair of Black errors to open the game with a three-run first inning. First baseman John McDonald singled to left to drive in center fielder TJ Foreman, who started the inning by reaching on an infield error. DeLancey would follow Foreman home when the ball eluded the Black outfielder for a 2-0 lead. McDonald would score when Tipler, the next batter up, doubled into the right field corner for a 3-0 lead.

Top 3: Red’s second three-run frame was aided with another Black defensive miscue when Foreman’s pop fly found the turf between two fielders for a leadoff double. After a walk to catcher Jack Alexander, DeLancey delivered his first home run to right center for a 6-0 lead.

Bottom 5: Black started the fifth with four consecutive singles off the bats of second baseman Cristian Otero, designated hitter John Bolton, left fielder David Kennicott and right fielder Jeremy Wagner. However, the Red defense cut down a runner at home when left fielder Spencer Lomax delivered a perfect throw to Alexander who tagged Otero out. Spain would provide a run with his bases-loaded groundout and Sturek shut the door with a strikeout to preserve a 6-1 lead.

Top 6: Red responded to Black’s run with the first four batters reaching base in the sixth. Alexander singled to start the frame and DeLancey greeted the third Red pitcher of the game with a two-run home run to right center. McDonald doubled and Tipler walked after the home run. Lomax and shortstop John Bolton each delivered two-out RBI singles while a wild pitch allowed a fifth run to score to set the game’s final score.

