Montgomery County Health Department moves COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Location back to Veterans Plaza

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 Coronavirus drive-through testing location will move from Civitan Park to William O. Beach Civic Hall beginning Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

Due to weather related conditions, the Montgomery County Health Department will relocate back to Civic Hall. The move will allow workers to have shelter from the cold and provide a more suitable location to store their equipment and supplies.

The hours for testing will remain the same from 8:00am through 2:00pm and testing will continue to be provided free of charge.

Any holiday closures or announcements about a change in times will be sent to local media and shared on Montgomery County Government social media accounts.

“The move back to Civic Hall will provide our staff with a better location as cold weather comes in. It is important that we continue to wear our masks, wash our hands frequently and social distance during this time. These actions will not only help slow the spread of the virus but will also help keep us healthier during cold and flu season,” said Montgomery County Health Department Director Joey Smith.

Questions about the move or other information related to the Montgomery County Health Department, can be addressed at mcgtn.org/health or by calling 931.648.5747. For additional COVID-19 Coronavirus information visit mcgtn.org.

