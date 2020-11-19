Austin Peay State University Track brings on Jasmine Sensabaugh to coach throws

Clarksville, TN – A familiar face is stepping into a role with the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field coaching staff.

Jasmine Sensabaugh, who still owns the school hammer throw record from her time as a Governor when she was Jasmine Foster, has returned to Austin Peay State University to coach throws.

Sensabaugh returns to Austin Peay State University after working within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System since 2013, including a stint as an assistant coach at Northwest High School.

As a Gov, Sensabaugh was one of the most talented tossers to pass through Clarksville; she still retains nine all-time top-10 marks across five different indoor and outdoor throwing events, including the 44.23-meter hammer throw at the 2013 APSU Invitational which still stands as the school record seven years later.

A 2013 Austin Peay State University graduate, Sensabaugh returned to APSU for her masters in teaching with a concentration in special education, graduating in 2016. She completed her Ed. S. in accountability and leadership from Trevecca in May 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Jasmine back home to Austin Peay State University,” said head coach Valerie Brown. “She brings incredible energy, knowledge and passion and shares our commitment to excellence at the highest level. We look forward to the growth and development of our Throwers under her leadership!”

Sensabaugh lives in Clarksville with her daughters, Juliette and Judith.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics