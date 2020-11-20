Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Austin Peay State University Football releases home openers dates for 2021, 2022

November 19, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU FootballClarksville, TN – Home openers for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Fall 2021 and 2022 football seasons were set Thursday.

Austin Peay State University’s 2021 home opener will see it host Morehead State in a September 18th contest.

Austin Peay State University announces home openers for 2021, 2022 Football campaigns. (APSU Sports Information)

It will be the 47th meeting between the two teams and the third since 2017.

The Governors own a three-game win streak in the series, including a record-breaking 78-40 victory at Morehead in 2018.

The next season Presbyterian visits Clarksville to lift the lid at Fortera Stadium in a September 3rd, 2022 date. The Blue Hose return to Austin Peay State University for the second time in recent history and third time overall. APSU won the last meeting – a 24-0 home-opening victory in 2018 – to level a series that started in 1955.

“We are happy to solidify our home openers for each of the next two seasons,” said APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “We look forward to once again hosting our passionate fans at Fortera Stadium as together we cheer our Governors to another OVC Championship season.”


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives