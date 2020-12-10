|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: NASA, Boeing finishes Starliner Parachute Test Series Newer: AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Remain Steady »
Austin Peay State University Basketball Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now
Clarksville, TN – With the passing of the season ticket deadline last Friday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics is pleased to begin offering single-game tickets for the 2020-21 men and women’s basketball seasons.
Single-game sales will begin with reserved seating on the Dunn Center’s second level; third-floor general admission seating will only be sold in the event that second-level reserved seating is sold out for a contest.
All single-game reserved seating options will be socially distant and cannot be sold in groups for the 2020-21 season.
Fans will be required to sit in the seat indicated on their ticket; failure to follow any and all of these policies, as well as Austin Peay State University’s measures for social distancing and APSU’s mask policy, could result in expulsion from the event.
Single-game reserved tickets will sell for $15.00 apiece; general admission seating, if it becomes available, will be priced at $10.00 per ticket.
Patrons are encouraged visit www.letsgopeay.com/buytickets to purchase or to contact the Austin Peay State University Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY to secure their seats for the upcoming season in a socially-distant manner.
Social Distancing Measures
There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.
Gameday Entry
To assist with distancing fans are asked to enter the gate corresponding to their section as listed below.
Gameday Parking and Gate Map
Dunn Center Seating Chart and Gate Map
Governors fans using wheelchairs will be seated on the first floor nearest Gate D and may not leave the designated area.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Men's Basketball, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Basketball, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Drane Street, Face Masks, Governors, Govs, Lady Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Robb Street, Social Distancing
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed