Planters Bank Presents… “The Polar Express”, “Elf”, “White Christmas” at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Santa is already making wishes come true this year! By popular demand, Planters Bank Presents… three additional movie screenings at the Roxy Regional Theatre before the holidays.

Following two sold-out screenings earlier in the month, “The Polar Express” will return for an encore showing alongside two other holiday favorites:

The Polar Express

Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at 2:00pm

A doubting 8-year-old boy is whisked to the North Pole on a magical train for a meeting with Santa. Meanwhile, the train’s conductor, along with the other young passengers, help turn the boy’s crisis in faith into a wondrous journey of self-discovery. (Rated G)

Elf

Monday, December 21st, 2020 at 7:00pm

After accidentally falling into Santa Claus’ gift sack, a human baby is raised at the North Pole, growing up to believe he is an elf. Due to his large size, the “elf” (Will Ferrell) causes chaos in Santa’s workshop, forcing Kris Kringle to send him on a mission to find his human roots. (Rated PG)

White Christmas

Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 at 7:00pm

A successful pair of nightclub entertainers (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) become romantically involved with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general in this musical romantic comedy featuring the songs of Irving Berlin. (Not Rated)

Tickets to each movie are $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing fee) and are available online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person at the box office between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday.

Please note: Through the end of December, the box office will be closed on Mondays for weekly professional cleanings, courtesy of SERVPRO of Montgomery County.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. Full concessions are available in sealed packaging.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

