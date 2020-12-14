|
Kia Motors America recalls over 290,000 vehicles due to possible Engine Fire occurring while Driving
Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2012-2013 Sorento, 2012-2015 Forte and Forte Koup, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, 2014-2015 Soul, and 2012 Sportage vehicles.
An engine compartment fire can occur while driving. An engine compartment fire increases the risk of injury.
Recall Information
NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V750000
Manufacturer: Kia Motors America
Components: Engine
Potential Number of Units Affected: 294,756
Summary
Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2012-2013 Sorento, 2012-2015 Forte and Forte Koup, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, 2014-2015 Soul, and 2012 Sportage vehicles. An engine compartment fire can occur while driving.
Remedy
Kia will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the engine compartment for fuel and/or engine oil leaks, perform an engine test and make any repairs, including engine replacement, as necessary, free of charge.
In addition, Kia is currently developing a Knock Sensor Detection System (KSDS) software update, which when available, will be performed by dealers free of charge.
The recall is expected to begin January 27th, 2021. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1.800.333.4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC200.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov
