Tennessee examines CARES Act Unemployment Extension
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) is currently reviewing details of the CARES Act Unemployment Extension (H.R. 133) Congress recently passed and President Donald Trump signed into law.
TDLWD will provide claimants additional information regarding the next steps they need to take to receive the modified federal unemployment benefits listed in HR 133 once it has the program rules from the United States Department of Labor (USDOL).
There is no firm timeline as to when states will receive this guidance from the federal government.
The state cannot pay benefits until it receives rules for these modified programs. Once that happens, TDLWD will work to implement the changes as quickly as possible to provide these much-needed benefits to eligible claimants in Tennessee.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
