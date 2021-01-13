Austin Peay State University’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter earns second Circle of Excellence Gold award

Clarksville, TN – The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi recently recognized the Phi Kappa Phi chapter at Austin Peay State University (APSU) as a 2020-2021 Circle of Excellence Gold Chapter. Austin Peay State University’s chapter also won the award in 2018-2019.

Introduced in 2018, the Circle of Excellence program recognized 67 chapters this year, including 20 with the Gold distinction. The award is given to chapters that exceed expectations in chapter operations and who demonstrate sustainability and vitality as a chapter of Phi Kappa Phi.

The APSU chapter sponsors an annual book drive, “Candy for the Mind.” This literacy project promotes the society’s motto, “Let the love of learning rule humanity.” The event is held each fall during G.H.O.S.T, Great Halloween Options for Safe Trick or Treating.

The “Candy for the Mind” project began in 2003, and the chapter has given more than 2,000 books to trick-or-treaters as an alternative to candy during the popular event.

By receiving the Gold distinction, the Austin Peay State University chapter is recognized as a thriving organization that holds annual initiations, upholds the society bylaws, regularly attends chapter training opportunities, and submits a chapter-endorsed nominee to the Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship Program.

Chapters that earn the Gold honor – which is Phi Kappa Phi’s second-highest chapter recognition – receive a $200.00 cash award along with a commendation letter from the society and special recognition on the Phi Kappa Phi website.

“Phi Kappa Phi is proud to recognize these chapters with the Circle of Excellence award,” says Mary Todd, executive director of the Honor Society. “Our chapters are the lifeblood of our society, and we are delighted to celebrate their success.”

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The society has chapters on more than 325 select colleges and universities in the United States and the Philippines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts about 30,000 students, faculty, staff, and alumni annually. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff, and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.

The APSU chapter inducts new members each spring.

To learn more about Austin Peay State University’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter, visit www.apsu.edu/phikappaphi.

Sections

Topics