Clarksville area Pets of the Week for January 13th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 13th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Biscuit is a large young male pit bull terrier. His vaccinations are current. He looks very sad in his shelter environment and is eagerly waiting for his new home.

Rocky is a young male domestic shorthair with beautiful markings. He is neutered, litter box trained and his vaccinations are current. Rocky would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Treble is a 13-year-old, 37-pound spayed female border collie/cattle dog mix. She is house trained and loves to play with other dogs and cats. Treble and her brother Coda are very good friends and would like to be adopted together. They are both very sweet and laid back but unfortunately, their owner can no longer care for them.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Frappuccino was found behind Starbucks on Wilma Rudolph along with a brother and brought in from the cold. He is about 7 months old, sweet, but scared. He is vetted and neutered, and he uses his litter box.

If you would like to see this blue-gray kitten and help him adjust to a loving home, come to PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Paulie is an adult neutered male tabby who was hit by two cars. He had emergency medical treatment but unfortunately lost his right back leg. Paulie has adapted well and is moving around without a care. He is very loving and affectionate and gets along well with other cats. He loves to sit on your lap. Paulie is fully vetted and house trained.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stonewall is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair with unusual markings and mesmerizing green eyes. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Stonewall is a friendly boy and would make a great companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. He is energetic and has done well with children but may need to be watched around little ones due to his excitement. He does well with most dogs and is eager to please. He is house and crate trained. Atlas is heartworm positive and his treatment is being paid for.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Hermy is an adorable 5-week-old, 8-pound beagle/mountain cur puppy. He is vetted and has a microchip. Hermy gets along great with children, other dogs, and cats. He has lots of puppy energy and loves to play.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Zeke is a handsome young Malinois/shepherd mix. He is people-pleasing and knows most commands. Zeke is a high-energy boy. He loves to chase tennis balls and play tug with a rope. He is fully vetted and neutered.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

