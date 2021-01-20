Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Representative Mark Green Statement on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration

January 20, 2021 | Print This Post
 

U.S. House of RepresentativesWashington, D.C. – Today, Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, U.S. Representative Mark Green issued the following statement regarding President Joe Biden’s inauguration:

“Today, America witnessed the peaceful transfer of power from one President to another. I appreciated the words of President Biden on unity, and I pray and hope that those words will be translated into action.

I will do all I can to help our Nation come together and to put America first. I hope you will join me in praying for President Biden, Vice President Harris, and our country as we continue to work toward a more perfect union.”

U.S. Representative Mark Green

