Representative Mark Green Statement on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration
Washington, D.C. – Today, Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, U.S. Representative Mark Green issued the following statement regarding President Joe Biden’s inauguration:
“Today, America witnessed the peaceful transfer of power from one President to another. I appreciated the words of President Biden on unity, and I pray and hope that those words will be translated into action.
I will do all I can to help our Nation come together and to put America first. I hope you will join me in praying for President Biden, Vice President Harris, and our country as we continue to work toward a more perfect union.”
