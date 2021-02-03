|
APSU announces ‘The Katrina Chronicles’ artist to deliver Virtual Lecture today
Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery, located in the APSU Department of Art + Design on Austin Peay State University’s campus is excited to present The Katrina Chronicles, a new exhibition by artist Peter Precourt, to add to the editions of the 2020-2021 exhibition season.
The artist will deliver a lecture on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at 6:00pm via Zoom. You can register here for this free talk.
The exhibit at The New Gallery, located in the APSU Art + Design building on Austin Peay State University’s campus, runs through February 12th.
A 360-degree virtual walk-through of the exhibit to follow the exhibition for those who would like to view the artist’s work from the safety of their homes. To visit the walk-through, go to www.apsu.edu/art-design or click here.
For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at .
