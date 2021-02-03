Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Gas and Water Department expands planned Memorial Drive Water Outages

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has expanded the scheduled water outage on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, at 10:00pm on Memorial Drive from Ussery Road to West Meadow Drive for fire hydrant and water valve replacement work and the outage will include the following roads.

Water Outage

Road Affected

  • Ussery Road
  • Simpson Drive
  • Norma Court
  • Twin Cedars Drive
  • Cedarcroft Drive
  • Merrywood Drive
  • Louis Ussery Road
  • Stonegate Drive
  • Medical Court

Low water pressure will also affect the Belmont, Cambridge Estates, Craigmont, Georgetown, and Peartree subdivisions including the following roads.

  • Georgetown Road
  • Hampshire Drive
  • Hampshire Court
  • Craigmont Boulevard
  • Cambridge Road
  • Seven Springs Road
  • Norwood Trail
  • Terrace Drive
  • Kimbrough Road
  • Kimbrough Court
  • Peartree Drive
  • Partridge Court

The work is anticipated to be finished and water service fully restored by approximately 5:00am on Thursday, February 4th.


