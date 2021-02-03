Clarksville Gas and Water Department expands planned Memorial Drive Water Outages

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has expanded the scheduled water outage on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, at 10:00pm on Memorial Drive from Ussery Road to West Meadow Drive for fire hydrant and water valve replacement work and the outage will include the following roads.

Road Affected

Ussery Road

Simpson Drive

Norma Court

Twin Cedars Drive

Cedarcroft Drive

Merrywood Drive

Louis Ussery Road

Stonegate Drive

Medical Court

Low water pressure will also affect the Belmont, Cambridge Estates, Craigmont, Georgetown, and Peartree subdivisions including the following roads.

Georgetown Road

Hampshire Drive

Hampshire Court

Craigmont Boulevard

Cambridge Road

Seven Springs Road

Norwood Trail

Terrace Drive

Kimbrough Road

Kimbrough Court

Peartree Drive

Partridge Court

The work is anticipated to be finished and water service fully restored by approximately 5:00am on Thursday, February 4th.

