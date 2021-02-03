|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department expands planned Memorial Drive Water Outages
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has expanded the scheduled water outage on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, at 10:00pm on Memorial Drive from Ussery Road to West Meadow Drive for fire hydrant and water valve replacement work and the outage will include the following roads.
Road Affected
Low water pressure will also affect the Belmont, Cambridge Estates, Craigmont, Georgetown, and Peartree subdivisions including the following roads.
The work is anticipated to be finished and water service fully restored by approximately 5:00am on Thursday, February 4th.
