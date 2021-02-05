Leading Through Black Excellence by APSU: The Divine 9





Clarksville, TN – In the early 20th century, African American college students were tired of the racial discrimination and existing within a system of oppression. Much like the establishment of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), they formed their own Greek fraternities and sororities in order to foster a collective purpose and interest in serving the black community. Service and activism are the cornerstone for many Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs), also known as the Divine 9 (D9). Over the last century, these same organizations have chartered chapters at universities and within communities, both nationally and internationally, to spread their mission. Austin Peay State University (APSU), like many other universities, has since welcomed BGLOs on its campus as early as 1973. The Divine 9 at APSU promotes unity, academic excellence, and service to the Clarksville community. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity develops leaders, promotes brotherhood and academic excellence while providing service and advocacy for our communities. The fraternity aims to stimulate the ambition of its members, prepare them for the greatest usefulness in the causes of humanity, freedom, and dignity of the individual, encourage the highest and noblest form of manhood and aid downtrodden humanity in its efforts to achieve higher social, economic and intellectual status. Founded nationally on December 4th, 1906, at Cornell University Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Alpha Kappa Alpha’s mission is to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among college women, to study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women in order to improve their social stature, to maintain a progressive interest in college life, and to be of “Service to All Mankind.” Alpha Kappa Alpha seeks women who will promote, uphold and extend its policies and programs. In return, the Sorority is a conduit through which individuals can grow and develop, personally and professionally, while simultaneously providing “Service to All Mankind” • Founded nationally January 15th, 1908, at Howard University • Chartered locally at APSU May 1st, 1976 (Kappa Rho Chapter) • Campus advisor – Ms. Sue Fort Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. The fundamental purpose of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. is achievement in every field of human endeavor. This fraternity strives to unite college men of culture, patriotism, and honor in a bond of fraternity; to encourage honorable achievement in every field of human endeavor; to promote the spiritual, social, intellectual, and moral welfare of its members; to assist the aims of colleges and universities, and to inspire service in the public interest. • Founded nationally January 5th, 1911, at Indiana University • Chartered locally at APSU May 25th, 1975 (Theta Beta Chapter) • Campus advisor – Mr. David Davenport Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity is a professional organization of educated men with similar ideas and like attainments. The fraternity’s founders chose Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift as the cardinal principles that every prospective candidate must possess. • Founded nationally November 17th, 1911, at Howard University • Chartered locally at APSU May 6th, 1977 (Rho Kappa Chapter) • Campus advisor – Ms. Lynne Halliburton Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded by 22 collegiate women on the campus of Howard University. The sorority performed their first public act by participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs (Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement) in local communities throughout the world. The organization was founded on the principles of Scholarship, Service and Sisterhood. These ideals have withstood the test of time and are exemplified through the programs they sponsor. Founded nationally on January 13th, 1913, Howard University

Chartered locally at APSU January 20th, 1973 (Iota Upsilon Chapter)

Campus advisor – Dr. Ashlee Spearman Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Founded to create an organization that viewed itself as “a part of” the general community rather than “apart from” the general community. The organization believes that each potential member should be judged by his own merits, rather than his family background or affluence…without regard to race, nationality, skin tone, or texture of hair. The fraternity desires to exist as part of an even greater brotherhood which would be devoted to the “inclusive we” rather than the “exclusive we”. Phi Beta Sigma is the Brother Organization to Zeta Phi Beta • Founded nationally January 9th, 1914, at Howard University • Chartered locally at APSU May 20th, 1982 (Alpha Rho Chapter) Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Zeta Phi Beta was founded on the simple belief that sorority elitism and socializing should not overshadow the real mission for progressive organizations – to address societal moral ills, prejudices, poverty, and health concerns of the day. Zeta Phi Beta is the sister organization to Phi Beta Sigma. • Founded nationally January 16th, 1920, at Howard University • Chartered locally at APSU May 28th, 1985 (Gamma Nu Chapter) • Campus advisor- Ms. Sheila Bryant Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. It is the mission of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. to enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally through community service. Our goal is to achieve greater progress in the areas of education, healthcare and leadership development. Our members, affiliates, staff, and community partners work to create and support initiatives that align with our vision. We visualize a world in which all women and their families reach their full potential in all aspects of life and are able to create unlimited opportunities for future generations. These values align with our vision and mission and represent the intent of our Founders. For the women of Sigma Gamma Rho, this means to always: Sisterhood, Respect, Honesty, Accountability, Integrity, Excellence, and Communication. Soaring To Greater Heights Of Attainment Around The World, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., as a leading national service organization, had met the challenges of the day and continues to grow through Sisterhood, Scholarship, and Service. • Founded nationally November 12th, 1922, at Butler University • Chartered locally at APSU November 22nd, 1992 (Nu Zeta Chapter) • Campus advisor- Mr. David Davenport Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. The Fraternity’s purpose centers around the development and perpetuation of Scholarship, Citizenship, Fidelity and Brotherhood among Men with a motto of “Building a Tradition, Not Resting Upon One!” • Founded nationally September 19th, 1963 at Morgan State College (Now Morgan State University)

