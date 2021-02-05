Austin Peay State University names Dr. JaCenda Davidson as assistant vice president of human resources

Clarksville, TN – Dr. JaCenda Davidson, associate vice president, and chief human resources officer at Whitworth University, was recently named assistant vice president and chief human resources officer at Austin Peay State University (APSU). She will begin her new role at APSU on March 1st, 2021.

“I am very pleased to announce that Dr. JaCenda Davidson is joining the Austin Peay family as the next assistant vice president and chief human resources officer,” Mitch Robinson, APSU vice president for finance and administration, said.

“Dr. Davidson brings 20 years of human resources experience in higher education and will be leading an outstanding team in human resources to enhance services for the campus community. I am very appreciative of the hard work by our search committee to help bring Dr. Davidson to the university,” stated Robinson.

Prior to her time at Whitworth University, she served as vice president and chief human resources officer at Fisk University in Nashville, and as employee relations and compensation manager at the University of the South. Her expertise and experience in human resource strategies and processes helped advance both universities’ efforts to optimize talent and drive a campus culture focused on purpose and service excellence.

“It is an honor to join the family at Austin Peay,” Davidson said. “I look forward to serving its employees and students and continuing the positive momentum of enhancing human resources practices in ways that are beneficial to all.”

Born and raised in Tullahoma, Tennessee, Davidson said she is excited to return to her home state to be closer to her friends and family. Davidson earned her Bachelor of Science in organizational management from Covenant College in Georgia, and she received her Master of Arts in organizational management and her Ed.D. in leadership and professional practice from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.

