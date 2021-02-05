Clarksville Christian COVID-19 Team Receives Board Commendation as 100th Day of School Approaches

Clarksville, TN – During a special ceremony on Friday, members of the Clarksville Christian School COVID-19 Rapid Response Team received Commendations from the CCS Board of Directors. This team is composed of doctors, nurses, and other safety experts, who are also CCS parents.

The group was assembled in Spring 2020 for the purpose of performing research and making recommendations regarding how CCS might open safely for the 2020-21 school year. Through their help, CCS opened on time and as scheduled last August.

The presentations were made by CCS Board Chair, Mr. Ryan Blount, who offered “sincere thanks and eternal gratitude” to the team and applauded “their valiant efforts” on behalf of the entire Clarksville Christian family. Mr. Blount further noted that “this group of people used their talents, skills, education, and love for CCS to navigate a return to campus that was safe. Through this team, our God provided!”

Speaking on behalf of the team, CCS parent and COVID team member, Mr. Wes Golden, remarked how grateful he and the team are for this successful school year. He added that “we continuously pray for wisdom because putting God first will always lead to success.”

On Monday, February 1st CCS celebrates the 100th day of school. School President, Dr. Brad Moser, pointed out that this would not have been possible without the help and support of the COVID-19 team.

Throughout the entire year Clarksville Christian School has offered campus-based classes, before- and after-school programs, and extracurricular activities. In the Fall, CCS athletic teams won 7 out of 9 possible conference championships. Currently, all four CCS basketball teams are ranked #1 in the conference.

In addition to success in athletics, CCS students across every grade level showed significant academic growth from Fall to Spring. Assessment results also exceeded state and national averages.

An exclusive re-enrollment period for current CCS families is underway and Open Enrollment for the public begins on February 8th. After another consecutive year of record-setting growth in 2020-21, CCS estimates that more than 150 new families are in line to apply for the upcoming school year.

Visit the school website for more information www.clarksvillechristianschool.org or schedule your appointment for a tour. To schedule a campus-based or virtual tour, please contact Michelle Roberts, Admissions Director, at 931.647.8180 or by emailing *protected email*

About Clarksville Christian School

Since its inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School’s emphasis has been on the spiritual development of students paired with the integration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) throughout all areas of its curriculum. Their aim has been to blend timeless principles for living with the most inspiring and advanced approaches to learning.

CCS, accredited by ACSI and Cognia (formerly AdvancED), seeks to provide Excellence in Education and Foundations in Faith. With nearly two dozen athletic teams, several clubs and student organizations, and many more extracurricular activities and events, the campus atmosphere in and out of the classroom allows students to thrive. CCS was voted “Best Private School” in Clarksville for 2020.

