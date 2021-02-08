Roxy Regional Theatre’s Roxy Reads series features A. R. Gurney’s “Love Letters”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Roxy Regional Theatre invites you to join us on our Facebook page for our “Roxy Reads” series, featuring A. R. Gurney’s unique and imaginative “Love Letters” this Friday, February 12th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Read by a husband-and-wife team and APSU Theatre and Dance faculty members Sara Anderson and Talon Beeson, “Love Letters” is a tender, tragi-comic, and nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends.

When Andrew Makepeace Ladd III accepts an invitation to Melissa Gardner’s birthday party, and Melissa writes a thank-you note to ask just why he got her “The Lost Princess of Oz” (answer: she looks like a lost princess), a romantic friendship and correspondence destined to last for almost half a century is born.

While this reading is FREE to watch, donations to the Roxy Regional Theatre are appreciated and can be made via our Giving Matters page at https://bit.ly/2HXepgw.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

