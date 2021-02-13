APSU Women’s Basketball loses to Southeast Missouri in OT, 73-68

Clarksville, TN – Four scored in double figures for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team, led by a 21-point performance from senior guard Brianah Ferby; but it was not enough for the Governors, who dropped an overtime clash to Southeast Missouri, 73-68, Saturday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

With 14 seconds left in regulation, D’Shara Booker set a screen for Ella Sawyer and executed a textbook pick and roll to get a wide-open layup that gave Austin Peay State University ( 10-7, 8-5) a one-point lead.

But on the next possession, Southeast Missouri’s (13-8, 11-5) Tesia Thompson drew a foul and knocked down the second of two free throws to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In overtime, the Redhawks jumped out to a quick three-point advantage after a pair of buckets by Thompson, but with 3:49 left on the clock, Shay-Lee Kirby drilled her third three-pointer of the contest to tie the game at 66. However, that is as close as Austin Peay would get, as Southeast Missouri knocked down five free throws down the stretch and closed the game on a 5-2 run following the Kirby three.

In the first half, it was Maggie Knowles who led the Governors on the offensive end, knocking down a trio of three-pointers and scoring nine of her 11 points. Kirby also connected on a pair of three-pointers and scored eight of her 14 points in the first 20 minutes of action. After one-half of basketball, Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri were deadlocked at 32 at the break.

In the second half, it was Brianah Ferby who caught fire on the offensive end for the Governors. Ferby was a perfect 3-3 from the floor and knocked down a pair of triples to lead Austin Peay with eight points in the third period. Booker also chipped in six points in the third frame, but the Govs still trailed 51-49 at the end of the period.

After Southeast Missouri built a six-point lead to start the fourth quarter, the Governors went on a 9-1 run that was capped off by a banked-in three-pointer to beat the shot clock by Brianah Ferby. The Brianah Ferby triple gave Austin Peay a two-point advantage with 2:12 left to play and set up the late-game theatrics which led to overtime.

The Difference

Austin Peay State University outscored Southeast Missouri by 15 points from behind the arc and the Redhawks outscored the Governors by 14 points in the paint – each team’s strength canceled out the others.

But Southeast Missouri forced the Govs to turn the ball over 20 times and outscored the Austin Peay 18-13 in points off of turnovers.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University dropped its fourth-straight contest to Southeast Missouri, but the Govs still lead the all-time series, 34-31.

Brianah Ferby led the Governors in scoring for the third time this season with 21 points; she has three 20-point games this season and six in her career – both are team-highs.

D’Shara Booker scored 15 points – her second-best scoring output this season – and led APSU in rebounding for the second-straight contest and team-best eighth time this season.

Shay-Lee Kirby posted her season’s second-best scoring output – 14 points – and has now scored in double-digits in three-straight games for the first time in her career.

Maggie Knowles scored 11 points and recorded her second-consecutive game in double figures.

Ella Sawyer dished out a season-high 6 assists, she has led the APSU Govs in assists in four of the eight games she has played in this season.

Booker dished out a career-high 3 assists in the contest.

Southeast Missouri 73, Austin Peay 68

1 2 3 4 OT 1 F Southeast Missouri 15 17 19 11 11 73 Austin Peay 11 21 17 13 6 68

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



Yet another quick turnaround for the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team, who will hit the road for a 5:00pm, Monday, February 15th contest at Morehead State. After Monday’s tilt against the Eagles, APSU will return to the Winfield Dunn Center for the final time this season to host a 4:30pm, February 18th contest against SIU Edwardsville and a 1:00pm, February 20th tilt against Eastern Illinois.

Be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com and on Austin Peay State University’s Official Athletics Facebook page often for up-to-date news about all APSU Governor athletics, as well as the Governor women’s basketball Twitter page (@AustinPeayWBB).

