Montgomery County, City of Clarksville offices will stay closed Tuesday

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County and City of Clarksville government offices will remain closed Tuesday, February 16th because of the continuing winter storm and hazardous travel conditions.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced the closing in a joint statement Monday that urged residents to stay home and off the roadways.

The mayors said City, County, and State road crews are working hard to make major thoroughfares passable, but with more precipitation and bitterly cold temperatures on the way, they decided it was in the best interest of the community to close government offices on Tuesday.

“Let’s just focus on staying home so public safety and street crews can do their jobs,” Clarksville Mayor Pitts said.

Montgomery County Mayor Durrett added, “This is a major winter event, and I do not expect conditions to get much better until the end of the week. I encourage everyone to stay home, if possible.

City and County public safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential services will continue.

CDE Lightband’s lobby will remain open, but customers are urged to use phone and online systems to reach the utility when possible. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including customer service centers, will be closed Tuesday. On-call personnel will be available to address emergency situations as they arise. Call 931.645.0116 for gas, water or sewer emergencies.

The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, and WebConnect, online payment feature, are available for customer payments. Payment drop boxes are also available around the clock at customer service centers at 2215 Madison Street and 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

All Bi-County Solid Waste Management operations, including the landfill and convenience centers, will be closed Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Health Department and COVID-19 vaccination site will be closed. The Tennessee Department of Health will contact anyone who has a scheduled appointment with a reschedule date.

The National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning for the area remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Forecast details are at http://bit.ly/3rDyIAI.

Clarksville Street Department reported Monday that area streets and roads were icy, and crews were out spreading salt on main routes. Officials continue to monitor snowfall and trucks with plows were prepared to clear main roads and spread more salt and brine as needed.

