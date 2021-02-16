This Week at APSU: Peaynk Week to raise money, awareness for Breast Cancer

Clarksville, TN – This is Peaynk Week at Austin Peay State University (APSU), a time to celebrate school spirit and community while helping to raise money and awareness to fight breast cancer.

Student Live and Engagement has an event scheduled every day this week and includes Thursday night’s games against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars.

Events include:

Peaynk Pride Art Project, due noon Monday.

Peaynk Week Informational at 11:00am Tuesday in the Morgan University Center lobby.

Wild’n Out Comedy Show at 8:00pm Wednesday at the Clement Auditorium.

Peaynk Games: Women’s game at 4:30pm and men’s game at 7:30pm.

Peaynk Treat Handout at 11:00am Friday.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all events. Face masks will be provided for those who need one.

To see a full listing of events, visit https://www.apsu.edu/student-life/peaynkweek/peaynk.php.

Languages, Literature to host panel discussion about ‘#BLM’

Austin Peay State University’s Department of Languages and Literature will host an online panel discussion titled “#BLM and the Popular Imagination.”

The discussion is 5:00pm-6:30pm February 17th via Zoom. You can register for the discussion here.

An interdisciplinary panel of scholars will lead a discussion about the images of Black Lives Matter in popular culture. The question-and-answer session will follow the panel discussion.

APSU’s Drs. Paula White and Jesse Williams will be the discussion moderators. Event panelists include Drs. Jessica Blake, APSU; Pearl Dowe, Emory University; Brandon Manning, Texas Christian University; and Deadric Williams, University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

APSU competing in ‘Campus Race to Zero Waste’

On January 31st, Austin Peay State University joined the “Campus Race to Zero Waste,” with APSU competing against other universities in the medium category. The competition lasts through March 27th, which gives Austin Peay eight weeks to track the university’s recycling and composting weights.

Multiple competitions exist within the CR2ZW, such as electronics recycling, composting, and case studies. APSU will compete in the Per Capita Classic because recycling is already in place on campus. The University also will participate in the “Electronics Recycling” competition, which allows community involvement.

Here are APSU’s Week 2 recycling results:

Cardboard – 1,497 pounds

Cans – 888 pounds

Plastic – 307 pounds

Recycling Facts: In Clarksville-Montgomery County you cannot recycle magazines or newspapers in the paper bins. Please dispose of these items in the trash.

To learn more about APSU’s sustainability efforts, visit https://apsu.edu/sustainability/.

Other events on campus

For the latest on Governors athletics, visit https://letsgopeay.com.

To see other happenings on campus, click here.

Sections

Topics