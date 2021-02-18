Clarksville Municipal Court to resume in-person on March 16th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Municipal Court will return to in-person judicial proceedings on March 16th, 2021 in line with an updated order by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

On February 12th, Chief Justice Jeff Bivins revised the previously imposed state of emergency for the judicial branch and lifted the suspension of most in-person proceedings beginning on various dates in March.

The order says that in-person court proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee — including but not limited to municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial, and appellate courts — may resume on Monday, March 16th. Clarksville Municipal Court will resume in-person proceedings on Tuesday, March 16th, because the Court traditionally doesn’t meet on Mondays.

Such in-person proceedings must be conducted in accordance with the approved comprehensive written plan for the 19th Judicial District. The district plan can be found at www.tncourts.gov/node/6042449

That plan says face coverings are required over the nose and mouth in court facilities, except for children 12 and under, for those with an underlying medical condition, or in situations when a face-covering poses a safety or security risk.

Clarksville Municipal Court will resume in-person proceedings on March 16th, as directed. Until then, the court remains open during normal business hours to answer questions and reset court and hearing dates. The Court will continue to offer the use of Zoom video conferencing after in-person proceedings resume to continue efforts to reduce pandemic impacts.

Reach the court at 931.648.4604 or by email at *protected email*

