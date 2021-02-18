Montgomery County announces Black History Celebration rescheduled to February 27th

Montgomery County, TN – The Black History Celebration planned in collaboration with Montgomery County Government, the City of Clarksville, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Housing Authority, and the Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation has been rescheduled from February 20th to Saturday, February 27th due to weather.

The event will take place in Veterans Plaza, located at 350 Pageant Lane from noon to 3:00pm.

This celebration will feature performances honoring Black history from the 1940s through 2020, including the storytelling of Black heroes, artists, and inventors.

Music, poetry, and dance will also be a part of the celebration. A variety of vendors and food trucks will be on-site and there will be outdoor warming stations.

Temperature checks and CDC social distancing guidelines, including mask-wearing will be required at the outdoor event.

“Our goal is to capture the beautiful and rich contributions of Black Americans. There are so many people that we’ve never learned about,” said Montgomery County Diversity and Training Officer Michelle Lowe. “I hope the community will come out and join the fun.”

