Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Fort Donelson National Battlefield Closed Thursday Following Winter Storm

February 18, 2021 | Print This Post
 

US National Park ServiceDover, TN – Fort Donelson National Battlefield is closed today, Thursday, February 18th, 2021.

A winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning brought an additional several inches of snow, resulting in hazardous road conditions throughout the region.

This closure is for the units of the Fort Donelson National Battlefield in Stewart County, Tennessee, and the Fort Heiman Unit in Calloway County, Kentucky.

Closed

Those venturing out should be prepared for the conditions, drive with caution, and dress appropriately for the low temperatures.

Updates to Fort Donelson road conditions operations status will be posted on the park webpage www.nps.gov/fodo and on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/fortdonelsonnps


Sections

News

Topics

, , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives