Fort Donelson National Battlefield Closed Thursday Following Winter Storm

Dover, TN – Fort Donelson National Battlefield is closed today, Thursday, February 18th, 2021.

A winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning brought an additional several inches of snow, resulting in hazardous road conditions throughout the region.

This closure is for the units of the Fort Donelson National Battlefield in Stewart County, Tennessee, and the Fort Heiman Unit in Calloway County, Kentucky.

Those venturing out should be prepared for the conditions, drive with caution, and dress appropriately for the low temperatures.

Updates to Fort Donelson road conditions operations status will be posted on the park webpage www.nps.gov/fodo and on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/fortdonelsonnps

