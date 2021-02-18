Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball hosts SIU Edwardsville, Thursday night

Austin Peay (13-9 | 9-7 OVC) vs. SIU Edwardsville (8-12 | 6-8 OVC)

Thursday, February 18th, 2021 | 7:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will begin its final homestand for the 2020-21 season with a visit from SIU Edwardsville on Thursday, February 18th. Tip-off is at 7:30pm.

Today is Austin Peay State University’s PEAYnk! game, with Altra Federal Credit Union sponsoring a pink t-shirt giveaway to support breast cancer awareness while supplies last.

Coaches across men’s college basketball will pay tribute to John Thompson Jr. this week by wearing commemorative towels over their shoulders during games – mirroring the late coach’s signature sideline look—as part of an initiative from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Tomorrow’s game has been designated as the game for head coach Matt Figger to honor the Georgetown legend.

About the SIU Edwardsville Cougars

The Cougars have been one of the surprise teams in the Ohio Valley Conference this season, flirting with a .500 record overall and comfortably (at present) on pace to earn a spot in the OVC Tournament for the first time since 2019 after entering the year predicted to finish 11th in the league.

SIU Edwardsville has done this despite postponing nearly a month of the schedule due to COVID-19 Coronavirus precautions and have returned at a rollicking pace since resuming play–the Cougars have played 13 games in the 23 days since they came back, with five more scheduled in the next nine days.

A hallmark of the Cougar defense is not giving an inch in the paint–SIUE leads the OVC with more than five blocked shots per game, with Twin Towers Lamar (1.8 bpg, second) and Shamar (1.0 bpg, ninth) both in the league’s top-10. The duo combined for four swats in the last meeting with the Govs and helped the Cougars, who are actually a minus-1.3 rebounding team on average, to a plus-five showing on February 1st.

Last Time Against SIU Edwardsville

With former record holder Bubba Wells, an SIU Edwardsville assistant, looking on, Terry Taylor passed the Austin Peay State University legend for the top spot in school history for field goals made in a 74-59 win in Edwardsville, February 1st.

The APSU Govs opened up strong from beyond the arc, getting 15 of their first 17 points via the three-ball, and the Cougars never got closer than a two-possession game early in the second half. Taylor led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds and was joined in double digits by Mike Peake (14 points), Alec Woodard (13) and Carlos Paez (11 with nine assists).

Keep An Eye On

Austin Peay State University has won 12 straight against SIU Edwardsville, its longest active streak against an Ohio Valley Conference opponent and its longest streak against a league foe since a 17-game streak against Eastern Kentucky from 1997-2004.

Taylor’s next double-double will be the 60th of his career.

Paez has hit 29 straight free-throws dating back to Jan. 2 and has hit 47.2 percent (25-for-53) from beyond the arc over the last 14 games.

The APSU Govs are averaging 20.4 points off turnover during the last eight games.

A win would be Austin Peay State University’s fourth straight at home.

Taylor needs 16 points to become the only player in program history with four career seasons with 500 or more points.

The Govs are 10-0 this season when outshooting their opponent and 10-0 when holding the opponent below 45 percent from the floor.

Woodard has hit 43.5 percent (10-for-23) from three over his last six outings.

Austin Peay State University is unbeaten (10-0) when holding its opponent below 70 points this season.

Peake is hitting 63.3 percent (57-for-90) over his last 14 games.

Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor needs nine three-pointers to break into the career top-10 in program history. He’s four blocked shots away from tying John Fraley for fourth all-time. He also needs two free throws to become the fourth player in program history with 400 made freebies and four rebounds to become the third player in program history to reach 1,200 for his career.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking. Failure to comply with any of these measures, by fans or media, could result in immediate expulsion from the arena.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first. Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

