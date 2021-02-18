Tennessee Governor Bill Lee closes state offices in Middle, West Tennessee for February 18th

Nashville, TN – Due to continued hazardous weather and travel conditions in Middle and West Tennessee, including freezing rain, ice, and snowfall, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has closed state offices on Thursday, February 18th, 2021.

Offices in the following counties are closed

Bedford County, Benton County, Bledsoe County, Cannon County, Carroll County, Cheatham County, Chester County, Clay County, Coffee County, Crockett County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, Decatur County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Dyer County, Fayette County, Fentress County, Franklin County, Gibson County, Giles County, Grundy County, Hardeman County, Hardin County, Haywood County, Henderson County, Henry County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lake County, Lauderdale County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Lincoln County, Macon County, Madison County, Marion County, Marshall County, Maury County, McNairy County, Montgomery County, Moore County, Morgan County, Obion County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Scott County, Sequatchie County, Shelby County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Tipton County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, Weakley County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

State offices in all other counties will remain open.

All citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Thursday, February 18th.

Sections

Topics