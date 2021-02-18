|
Winter Storm Warning update for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has released an update for the winter storm warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee. The warning continues until Thursday, February 18th at 6:00pm.
Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 0.1 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.
Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Middle Tennesseans continue to experience travel difficulties and some power outages from the last winter storm, and additional accumulations of snow and ice will exacerbate these ongoing hazards.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
