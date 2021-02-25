Leading Through Black Excellence of APSU: Dr. Valencia May

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Valencia May, general dentist and owner of Plaza Dental Offices in Memphis, currently serves on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees. In 1985, May graduated from the University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry, with a minor in mathematics.

A few months later, May enrolled in the University of Tennessee’s College of Dentistry, where she graduated in the top 20 percent of her class. She then embarked on a seven-year career with the United States Air Force, providing dental care for enlistees at bases in Michigan and Mississippi. After leaving the military, she returned to Memphis to open her own dental practice.

In 2003, May was honored with APSU’s Young Alumna Award. She is also a member of the University’s African American Alumni Chapter. She is member of the Memphis Dental Society, and she served as chair of that organization’s Dental Health Committee.

She is also a board member for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Dentistry’s Alumni Association. She is a member of the Tennessee Dental Association, the American Dental Association, the National Dental Association and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

We salute you Dr. May for your commitment to the university and service to our country.

– APSU African American Employee Council

Leading Through Black Excellence is a new Black History Month series, presented by the Austin Peay State University African American Employee Council. Throughout February, we will highlight examples of “Leading Through Black Excellence,” both on and off our campus. Individuals and organizations were nominated, and we are pleased to share their incredible stories through this new venture. For more information, please visit our website. www.apsu.edu/aaec.

