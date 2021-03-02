|
|
|
|
APSU Soccer falls to Tennessee Tech, 1-0
Clarksville, TN – Nearly six months after the season was supposed to begin, Austin Peay State University’s soccer team finally took the pitch for the delayed 2020 season, dropping a 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference decision to Tennessee Tech, Tuesday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.
Tennessee Tech (1-0) controlled the ball early in the contest and tested Austin Peay State University’s goalkeeper Peyton Powell for the first time in the tenth minute, but the junior made the save in her career’s first start to keep the match scoreless.
Following the save by Powell, the Golden Eagles had a pair of corner kicks, but the Austin Peay (0-1) defense stood tall and keep Tennessee Tech from finding the back of the net.
The Austin Peay offense started to come to life in the 22nd minute, when freshman Tori Case fired her first career shot wide left. Gybson Roth got off another shot for the Govs in the 29th minute, but the senior from Clarksville was wide left with her shot as well.
Tennessee Tech was able to break the scoreless tie in the 32nd minute when a Meredith Nye header found the back of the net off a corner-kick assist from Sarah Block. The Golden Eagles were nearly able to stretch their lead to 2-0 in the 34th minute, but another set-piece goal was called off after Tennessee Tech fouled Roth in the box on the play.
The Golden Eagles tested Powell in goal once more before the end of the first half, but Natalie Rolen could not best the Govs keeper and Tennessee Tech held a 1-0 lead after 45 minutes.
After not playing in the first half, Lexi Maslowski got the second half started for Austin Peay when she ripped a shot from the top of the box that sailed just over the crossbar. In the 62nd minute, Ashley Whittaker finally put Tennessee Tech keeper Isabelle Austin to work; but the Golden Eagles goalie made her only save of the day to keep the Governors off the scoreboard.
Whittaker’s shot in the 62nd minute was the final shot on target by either team in the contest, and Tennessee Tech was able to hold on and knock off the Governors in the first Ohio Valley Conference soccer match of the season for either squad.
|
|
