APSU Soccer falls to Tennessee Tech, 1-0

Clarksville, TN – Nearly six months after the season was supposed to begin, Austin Peay State University’s soccer team finally took the pitch for the delayed 2020 season, dropping a 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference decision to Tennessee Tech, Tuesday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Tennessee Tech (1-0) controlled the ball early in the contest and tested Austin Peay State University’s goalkeeper Peyton Powell for the first time in the tenth minute, but the junior made the save in her career’s first start to keep the match scoreless.

Following the save by Powell, the Golden Eagles had a pair of corner kicks, but the Austin Peay (0-1) defense stood tall and keep Tennessee Tech from finding the back of the net.

The Austin Peay offense started to come to life in the 22nd minute, when freshman Tori Case fired her first career shot wide left. Gybson Roth got off another shot for the Govs in the 29th minute, but the senior from Clarksville was wide left with her shot as well.

Tennessee Tech was able to break the scoreless tie in the 32nd minute when a Meredith Nye header found the back of the net off a corner-kick assist from Sarah Block. The Golden Eagles were nearly able to stretch their lead to 2-0 in the 34th minute, but another set-piece goal was called off after Tennessee Tech fouled Roth in the box on the play.

The Golden Eagles tested Powell in goal once more before the end of the first half, but Natalie Rolen could not best the Govs keeper and Tennessee Tech held a 1-0 lead after 45 minutes.

After not playing in the first half, Lexi Maslowski got the second half started for Austin Peay when she ripped a shot from the top of the box that sailed just over the crossbar. In the 62nd minute, Ashley Whittaker finally put Tennessee Tech keeper Isabelle Austin to work; but the Golden Eagles goalie made her only save of the day to keep the Governors off the scoreboard.

Whittaker’s shot in the 62nd minute was the final shot on target by either team in the contest, and Tennessee Tech was able to hold on and knock off the Governors in the first Ohio Valley Conference soccer match of the season for either squad.

Quotably, APSU Coach Kolarova

Opening thoughts

“Obviously we are disappointed with the result and felt like we deserved a win. We got scored on a defensive set piece and outside of that, I felt like we played really well. We were moving the ball well, working it out of the back, and possessing it well. We have been working on playing a quick two-touch style and the girls did a good job of that. So overall, despite being disappointed about the result, I am pleased with how we played, our effort, and the organization we had offensively and defensively. The girls have worked hard on that stuff for longer than a year and I think it showed, we played good soccer.”

On Peyton Powell

“She had a great couple saves. She is very good at one-v-ones and those break-away style saves, she does a good job of that. There were a couple chances today where I am going to put my money on her and she made those saves, I was really pleased with her game. I intended to split the goalkeeper’s time, but Peyton was playing well and playing with confidence, so that is why we left her in today.”

On the Govs freshmen

“Tori and Heather were the two freshmen that started for us and both are defensive-minded players. We have four freshmen that are here, but those two have obviously done really well for the past six-eight months in terms of practice. They have both been really reliable and consistent players, and I think that showed again today. Having those kids come in and make an impact as freshman is really important for them, as well as for our team in the future, it’s exciting.”

