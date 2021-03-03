Clarksville area Pets of the Week for March 3rd, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 17th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Milo is a handsome 2-year-old male pit bull terrier. He has a beautiful tri-colored coat and mesmerizing eyes. Milo has been at the shelter for over 30 days and is eagerly awaiting his forever home.

Raleigh is a young female domestic short hair. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. This beautiful girl would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Jyn is a beautiful 4-year-old, 35-pound spayed female Husky/German shepherd mix. She is house trained and gets along with other smaller female dogs, cats, and older children. Jyn is a smart girl who obeys several commands and is quick to learn new tricks. She is a love bug with her humans and wants to be next to them all the time. She is calm and laid back.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Felix is a handsome 2-year-old black male cat whose dense coat is medium length. His vet records aver that he is black and white since he has a teeny white spot on his chest. Felix is a friendly chap, allowing and seeming to like gentle pats around his head. He is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Clear Skye is a beautiful 7-month-old spayed female calico. She likes her quiet time but also loves her lap time. She is very loving and affectionate and gets along well with other cats. Clear Skye is fully vetted and litter box trained.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is a handsome 8-month-old male Labrador retriever mix with beautiful eyes. He is neutered and his vaccinations are current. Bagsby is a very sweet and energetic boy who would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. He is energetic and has done well with children but may need to be watched around little ones due to his excitement. He does well with most dogs and is eager to please. Atlas is house and crate trained.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shaggy is a 3-year-old, 40-pound spayed female pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. She has been at the rescue for almost a year. Shaggy is the biggest love bug who likes to give kisses. She loves car rides and travels great. She is house and crate trained and knows basic commands. Shaggy enjoys going for walks and loves to snuggle on the couch for movie night. She would prefer to be the only pet in the household.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Bianca is a beautiful 1-year-old spayed female beagle mix. She is a very sweet and gentle girl who loves to give kisses. Bianca is a very happy girl who would make a wonderful companion.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5642, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

