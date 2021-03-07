APSU Baseball falls to North Alabama on the road, Saturday

Florence, AL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis was unable to grab its first win of the 2021 season and fell to North Alabama, 6-1, Saturday at the UNA Varsity Tennis Courts.

North Alabama grabbed an early advantage, as the Lions knocked off Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann in the No. 2 doubles bout to start the match.

The No. 3 doubles match was the next to go final, with Christian Edison and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo coming up short and North Alabama claiming the doubles point.

In singles action, the No. 6 and No. 3 matches were the first to go final, with Thiago Nogueira and Oliver Andersson falling to stretch the Lions advantage. Jacob Lorino scored the Governors only point of the match, knocking off Jamie Bixby in the No. 5 match to pick up his third-straight win.

With the match still in reach, Schlossman and Damberg fell to the Lions in the No. 2 and No. 4 singles matches, securing the match win for North Alabama. In the final match on the court, Edison came up short against the Lions in the No. 1 singles tilt to close out the match.

Results

Doubles

1. Carlos Matarredona/Andreas Hansen (UNA) def. Frederic Schlossmann/Anton Damberg (APSU) 5-3, unfinished

2. Guilherme Diniz/Tim Heslin (UNA) def. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-2

3. Kyle Johnson/Jamie Bixby (UNA) def. Christian Edison/Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-3

Order of Finish: 2, 3*

Singles

1. Carlos Matarredona (UNA) def. Christian Edison (APSU) 6-0, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5

2. Kyle Johnson (UNA) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

3. Guilherme Diniz (UNA) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-3, 6-3

4. Andreas Hansen (UNA) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

5. Jacob Lorino (APSU) def. Jamie Bixby (UNA) 7-5, 6-2

6. Cade Reasons (UNA) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

Order of Finish: 6, 5, 3, 2*, 4, 1

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



It is a quick turnaround for the Governors who will play an 11:00am, March 9th match against Chattanooga at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville. Austin Peay State University will then wrap up non-conference play when they host St. Louis for a Saturday, March 13th match in Evansville, Indiana.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@AustinPeayMTN).

Sections

Topics