Austin Peay State University Baseball beats Northwestern State, 3-2

Natchitoches, LA – Center fielder Garrett Spain had two RBI, including the game-winner in the top of the 10th inning, and led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a 3-2 nonconference victory against Northwestern State, Sunday afternoon at Brown-Stroud Field.

Sunday’s game evolved into a stellar pitcher’s duel with the offenses only able to breakthrough in the third inning for two runs each until the 10th inning.

Northwestern State starter Levi David limited the APSU Govs to two runs over his seven innings of work while striking out nine.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay State University starter Hayden Josephson allowed two runs over four innings before turning it over to the APSU bullpen, which tossed six scoreless innings, scattering two hits and six walks.

In the 10th, Austin Peay (2-8) saw right fielder Harrison Brown single to start the inning, and it promptly moved him to second courtesy second baseman John Bolton’s sacrifice bunt. After a wild pitch allowed Brown to move to third, left fielder TJ Foreman walked to put men on the corners. Spain then took a 2-2 pitch and drove it deep enough to center field to allow Harrison to score ahead of the throw for the 3-2 lead.

Northwestern State (5-5) also got its leadoff man aboard in the bottom of the tenth, but reliever Austin Loeb got a flyout, strikeout, and fielder’s choice to end the threat for his first collegiate save.

Spain’s 2-for-4, two-RBI day also saw him play a big part in the Govs’ two-run third inning. He drove in a run with a single, then scored on first baseman John McDonald’s RBI single. Brown also went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

NSU second baseman Daunte Stuart continued to be a thorn in the Govs side, his two-run double in the third inning was his only hit of the day but served to tie the game.

Sebastian Martinez (1-1) provided 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and two walks to pick up his season’s first victory. In pitching three days after a relief outing against Tennessee, Josephson went four innings in his start, striking out three and scattering three hits and two walks.

Drayton Brown (1-1) picked up the loss after allowing one run in his 2.1-inning relief outing.

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to action with a 3:00pm, Tuesday contest at Middle Tennessee.

Sections

Topics