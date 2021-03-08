Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces section of Trenton Road to be Closed for Water Main Work

Monday, March 8th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close a section of Trenton Road on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at 8:00am from address block 2108 to 2114 between Covington Street and Hayes Street for water main improvement work.

Businesses at the intersection of Trenton Road and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard will be accessible; however, all other motorists will be detoured to Covington Street and Hayes Street during the work.

The water main work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened at approximately 2:00pm.

