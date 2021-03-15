Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sits in 10th heading into final day of Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville, TN – A trio of Govs made moves up the leaderboard for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, which concluded its second round Monday from Sevierville Golf Club’s River Course.

Despite shooting below 300 for the second straight day, the APSU Govs dropped a couple of spots to 10th at 592 overall.

UT Martin (566) jumped from fifth to first, leapfrogging Day One leader Morehead State (567), and host Tennessee Tech (571) in the process.

A pair of seniors posted 73s on Monday to jump up the leaderboard. Alex Vegh went out at 35 and was two-under after a dozen holes before giving a few back late, while Austin Lancaster posted an even-par 36 on the back nine, including seven pars, for his one-over outing. Lancaster leads the way for the Govs at 27th (73-73—146) thanks in no small part to his even-par 4.00 average on par-4 holes.

Chase Korte equaled Vegh with a front-nine 35 and was cruising along with nine straight pars to end the front and begin the back nine before disaster struck over the final two holes, first with a double and then a triple to close the day. He joined Lancaster and Vegh in moves up the leaderboard.

Micah Knisley (77) and Michael Busse (78) closed out the round for the Govs; Knisley leads Austin Peay State University with seven birdies on the event, but he could only get one to drop on Monday, on the 527-yard par-5 at No. 7 that Vegh and Korte also posted red numbers on.

The Govs return to action Tuesday with the final 18 holes in Sevierville. Austin Peay State University will tee off Hole No. 1 at 8:50am CT on the River Course.

