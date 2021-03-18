Clarksville Transit System to launch New Software upgrade, App, Monday

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will unveil a system-wide software upgrade on Monday, March 22nd, 2021. The upgrade will allow passengers to view real-time information about transit vehicle locations, including estimated arrival times, route changes, and detours.

The software to improve the Fixed Route and Paratransit operations was 90 percent state and federally funded through a Bus and Bus Facilities Grant.

Clarksville’s Information Technology Department has helped to select and implement the software and to ensure seamless integration.

Fixed Route passengers will be able to access real-time transit information online at ctspublic.etaspot.net or through the mobile app, available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Additionally, transit information from the new software system will be shared with Google, allowing visitors of Clarksville to access a portion of the real-time transit information through Google Maps if they choose not to download the app.

Other information such as photos of transit stops, amenities, and shelters are also at passengers’ fingertips both online and through the app. Mobile users will be able to set up push alerts providing them with up-to-date information about the routes and stops they frequent.

Once on the bus, passengers will notice a new feature providing automated announcements suitable for passengers who are hearing or visually impaired, alerting them to major stops, points of interest, or landmarks along the route. These announcements are accompanied by an electronic sign aboard the bus, signaling these locations.

Additionally, the announcement feature will track frequented stops along a route, providing future data for new shelter locations and helping to identify overall community needs.

Paratransit passengers will experience a similar set of new features. Passengers can set up automated pick-up reminders via phone, text, or email through the new web portal. Trip requests will be available through this web portal, reducing the need to call to schedule an appointment. The system also allows Paratransit operators to receive real-time updates via tablet regarding trips and clientele, streamlining the process of getting passengers to their destinations.

The new system will increase CTS’s efficiency and grow the department’s capacity to better serve the people of Clarksville.

